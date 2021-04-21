Wednesday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 8 New cases and One Recent Death

Details By Native News Online Staff April 21, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. —On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported eight new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 1,263 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 16,522 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 261,961 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,388.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,559

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,932

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,613

Gallup Service Unit: 4,815

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,696

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,099

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,681

Winslow Service Unit: 1,974

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 649 new cases, Utah reported 590, and New Mexico reported 187 new cases.

“The mask mandate for the entire Navajo Nation remains in effect. The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in other states including the state of Arizona do not apply to the Navajo Nation. We are not out of the pandemic yet, so please adhere to the precautions recommended by our health care experts. Our health care facilities continue to offer the Covid-19 vaccines, which have proven to be effective in pushing back on the virus. We appreciate all of the hard work of our health care workers and first responders. Please stay home as much as possible, avoid large in-person gatherings, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

“Please be safe and continue to wear masks to protect yourself and others. We are overcoming this pandemic one day at a time, but we have to keep supporting one another and pushing back on the virus each day. Please continue to offer prayers and support for our health care workers and our communities,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff