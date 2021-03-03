Wednesday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Cases: 20 New Cases and Three More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff March 03, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 20 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,187 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 16,124 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 245,372 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,794.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,477

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,855

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,544

Gallup Service Unit: 4,707

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,637

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,007

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,615

Winslow Service Unit: 1,934

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 1,284 new cases, Utah reported 729, and New Mexico reported 359 new cases. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Navajo Department of Health continue to urge all citizens to continue wearing masks, washing hands often, practice social distancing, and take all precautions to prevent Covid-19.

“We are approaching one year since the first confirmed case of Covid-19, which occurred on March 17, 2020. Our office is coordinating a virtual event to honor and remember the people that we have lost since then. Despite all of the adversities, challenges, and uncertainties that we have experienced over the last year, our Navajo people and frontline warriors continue to show their determination, resilience, and faith. We are seeing our data improve little by little, but we must remain focused and continue to support one another to continue preventing the spread of Covid-19. Our health care workers are working hard to get the vaccines into the arms of our people to help save lives. We continue to meet with members of Congress and the White House to advocate for more resources for our Navajo people in the American Rescue Plan that is being considered at the federal level right now. We have come a long way and I thank all of our Navajo people for the progress we have made and I ask you to continue fighting this virus together by continuing to take all precautions to prevent new infections and please continue to pray,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

On Thursday, March 4 at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

