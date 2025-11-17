Watch Native News Online’s “Cultivating Culture” Launch Live from the NCAI Convention

Details By Levi Rickert November 17, 2025

SEATTLE — Native News Online will officially launch its Cultivating Culture initiative during a livestream from the 2025 National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) Annual Convention & Marketplace in Seattle. The launch will take place at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Native News Online editor Levi Rickert and senior reporter Shaun Griswold will co-host the livestream event.

Cultivating Culture is a three-year Native News Online initiative designed to uplift Native foodways and Indigenous languages through powerful, community-driven storytelling. Grounded in cultural preservation and the resilience of tribal communities, the project highlights innovative programs, Native knowledge keepers, and grassroots movements working to restore what colonization attempted to erase.

Through solutions-driven journalism, Cultivating Culture shines a light on the people and initiatives revitalizing traditional food systems, renewing language learning, and strengthening cultural identity.

“Cultivativing Culture seeks to define food sovereignty from the seed to the table,” Griswold said. “Our work on this project looks at as many perspectives in the space - from federal policy impacts to food, to how tribes are leading on land and wildlife management, to recipes from relatives - we are excited to bring you to the table.”

“While our Cultivating Culture project began earlier this summer, this is our first national launch,” Rickert said. “What we have learned so far is that many tribes and communities are doing remarkable work to restore their food systems. The good news is that we get to amplify those efforts and share their stories with a wider audience.”

