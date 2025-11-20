US Senate Unanimously Recognizes November as National Native American Heritage Month

Details By Native News Online Staff November 20, 2025

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed a bipartisan resolution recognizing November 2025 as National Native American Heritage Month, honoring the cultures, histories, and contributions of Native Americans to the United States.

The resolution, led by U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), vice chairman, highlights the importance of preserving Indigenous traditions, strengthening government-to-government relationships with Tribal Nations, and reaffirming federal trust and treaty responsibilities.

“During National Native American Heritage Month, we honor the first peoples of this land. From the Haudenosaunee’s example of checks and balances inspiring the Constitution, to the Native American Code Talkers, to agriculture, science, and art, Native peoples have contributed much to the United States,” Murkowski said. “I’m proud to lead this resolution alongside my friend and colleague, Vice Chairman Schatz, and so many of my Senate colleagues. Together, we underscore that honoring Native heritage means more than recognition — it means action, partnership, and building on the contributions of Native communities.”

Schatz added, “In November we celebrate Native American Heritage Month to recognize American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian peoples and their diverse cultures, achievements, and contributions to the United States. I’m honored to help lead this year’s Senate resolution with Chairman Murkowski and remain committed to upholding the federal trust responsibility and strengthening self-determination for Native communities across the country.”

The resolution was cosponsored by a bipartisan group of senators, including Alsobrooks (D-Md.), Baldwin (D-Wis.), Bennet (D-Colo.), Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Booker (D-N.J.), Cantwell (D-Wash.), Collins (R-Maine), Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Cramer (R-N.D.), Crapo (R-Idaho), Daines (R-Mont.), Duckworth (D-Ill.), Durbin (D-Ill.), Gallego (D-Ariz.), Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Heinrich (D-N.M.), Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Hirono (D-Hawai‘i), Hoeven (R-N.D.), Kaine (D-Va.), King (I-Maine), Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Lankford (R-Okla.), Luján (D-N.M.), Lummis (R-Wyo.), Markey (D-Mass.), Merkley (D-Ore.), Moran (R-Kan.), Mullin (R-Okla.), Murray (D-Wash.), Padilla (D-Calif.), Peters (D-Mich.), Ricketts (R-Nebr.), Risch (R-Idaho), Rosen (D-Nev.), Rounds (R-S.D.), Schiff (D-Calif.), Schumer (D-N.Y.), Shaheen (D-N.H.), Smith (D-Minn.), Sullivan (R-Alaska), Tillis (R-N.C.), Van Hollen (D-Md.), Warren (D-Mass.) and Wyden (D-Ore.).

The full resolution can be read here.

