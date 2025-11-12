US House Votes to Reopen the Federal Government; Bill Goes to Trump's Desk for Signature

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert November 12, 2025

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday evening to end the longest federal government shutdown— 43 days— in history.

Lawmakers approved a spending bill 222-209, with six Democrats joining Republicans to support the measure. The six Democrats who voted to reopen the government were Henry Cuellar (Texas), Don Davis (North Carolina), Jared Golden (Maine), Adam Gray (California), Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington, and Tom Suozzi (New York).

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

The bill now heads to President Donald Trump’s desk. Trump said he plans to sign it Wednesday night at 9:45 p.m. - EST, according to the White House. With his signature, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history will officially come to an end.

On Wednesday evening, the National American Indian Housing Council (NAIHC), the nation’s leading advocacy organization for Tribal housing, said in a news release the organization welcomed the end of the federal government shutdown and the restoration of vital operations to Tribal housing programs across Indian Country.

“The reopening of the federal government restores access to critical housing resources for Tribal Nations and communities,” said Rudy Soto, NAIHC Executive Director. “While we recognize the difficult negotiations that accompany any budget process, the interruption of essential housing programs directly affects the well-being and stability of Native and Tribal families and communities.”

“Each day that funding and program support were delayed meant Tribal governments were forced to make difficult decisions affecting housing development, maintenance, and safety,” Soto continued. “Moving forward, we urge policymakers to move past partisan gridlock in Washington to prevent future shutdowns that put the federal government’s obligations at risk.”

“As operations resume, we look forward to working with HUD and other federal agencies to strengthen housing development opportunities and uphold the federal government’s responsibilities to Tribal Nations,” Soto concluded.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher