U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski Issues Statement On Orange Shirt Day

Details By Native News Online Staff September 30, 2025

Today, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs (SCIA), released the following statement in honor of Orange Shirt Day, a day of reflection and remembrance to honor the Indigenous children who were taken from their families and placed in residential boarding schools across North America—many who never returned home.

“Today, we recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to remember the Indigenous children who were sent, but never returned from Indian Boarding Schools, and to acknowledge the harm that assimilationist policies caused survivors, their families, and Indigenous communities across the U.S. and Canada.

“This day calls us to come face-to-face with some of the painful realities of Indian Boarding Schools. Together, we recognize the resilience of Indigenous peoples and their efforts to ensure that their cultures and languages continue, despite this dark time in history.

“We have made headway in highlighting the matter through legislation like my bill to establish a Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding Schools and hearings in the Senate Indian Affairs Committee.

“I encourage us all to continue to help raise awareness as we are doing today, promote justice, and support healing for survivors. Their stories deserve to be heard and respected.

It’s only by facing the challenges of the past that we can create a safer, more inclusive future for all.”

