Tuesday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 18 News Cases - 2 More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff May 18, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 18 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,295 as previously reported. Reports indicate that 29,353 individuals have recovered from Covid-19. 270,706 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,740.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,591

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,953

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,658

Gallup Service Unit: 4,880

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,725

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,193

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,735

Winslow Service Unit: 1,986

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 619 new cases, Utah reported 257, and New Mexico reported 155 cases. The Navajo Department of Health issued a Health Advisory Notice on Tuesday, reaffirming the face mask mandate for the entire Navajo Nation. All individuals are required to wear a face mask in public, indoors and outdoors, at all times.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited vaccination sites in Kayenta and Chinle on Tuesday, to offer his support for health care workers and to encourage local residents to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, which is now available to individuals who are 12 years of age and older.

“There are many opportunities in many communities for our younger population and adults to receive the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine. I am very thankful to all of the health care workers for their commitment and for going out into the communities to make the vaccines readily available. The vaccines are key to pushing back on the virus and continuing to bring down the numbers of new infections and deaths. Please continue to limit travel, wear a mask in public at all times, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said President Nez.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on Wednesday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. (MDT) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

