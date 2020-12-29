Currents

Tuesday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 153 News Cases - 4 More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff December 29, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 153 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 781 as of Tuesday.

Reports indicate that 11,677 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 200,584 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 22,526, including two delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,210

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,323

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,365

Gallup Service Unit: 3,660

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,166

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,894

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,466

Winslow Service Unit: 1,415

* 27 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit. On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 2,799 new cases, Utah reported 2,736, and New Mexico reported 1,221 new cases.

“In certain regions of the country, we are seeing patients being turned away at hospitals and ICUs reaching full capacity, but here on the Navajo Nation we are starting to see our numbers of new cases of COVID-19 flattening out. We still do not know the impact of the Christmas holiday and we will continue to urge our people to celebrate the New Year safely at home with only immediate household members. The more we travel and the more that people hold in-person gatherings, the greater the risk of spreading the coronavirus. We have to stay focused on bringing down the numbers of COVID-19 cases even more to help our health care workers and to save more lives. Please pray, stay home as much as possible, wear your masks, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, and wash your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

On Thursday, Dec. 31 at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide additional information and updates regarding COVID-19. The updates will later be broadcasted on local radio stations.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1609387557227000&usg=AFQjCNFkIYj8mMimNgq9nybdFNX0qoIvlQ">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff