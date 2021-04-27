Tuesday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 0 New Cases, No Recent Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff April 27, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported zero new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths.

The total number of deaths remains 1,273 as previously reported. Reports indicate that 16,565 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 264,041 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,470.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,580

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,935

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,626

Gallup Service Unit: 4,827

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,702

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,110

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,696

Winslow Service Unit: 1,975

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, the state of Arizona reported 682 new cases, Utah reported 327, and New Mexico reported 181 new cases.

“Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for wearing face masks outdoors, but here on the Navajo Nation face masks are still required to be worn in public at all times. As we go about our daily activities, please remember that there are still variants in our communities. We have zero new cases and zero deaths reported today, but we have to keep up our guard at all times and continue to protect ourselves and one another. Keep pushing back on the virus by getting vaccinated, staying home as much as possible, avoiding large in-person gatherings, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff