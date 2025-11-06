Tribal Leadership Council Bolsters Leadership With New Advisory Appointments

Details By Native News Online Staff November 06, 2025

The Tribal Leadership Council (TLC) Board of Directors has appointed three new advisors to help guide the organization’s strategic initiatives and address key issues affecting Tribal leadership and enterprise development.

Jerad Swimmer, Shane Urry and Michael Kim will serve as Advisors to the President, Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

Swimmer, an enrolled member of the United Keetoowah Band, currently serves as regional sales director for Continent 8 Technologies. With extensive experience in technology infrastructure and partnerships across Indian Country, he brings expertise in digital innovation and Tribal sovereignty. Swimmer previously served as director of compliance at Indigo Sky Casino & Resort and as assistant deputy gaming commissioner for the Eastern Shawnee Tribe.

Urry is vice president of Aambe Health, a subsidiary of Aambe Corporation, where he oversees strategic growth and business operations in the healthcare sector. His background in corporate leadership and Tribal enterprise development will support TLC’s efforts to promote sustainable, community-driven growth.

Kim serves as managing partner for GGHM, a global gaming and Tribal advisory firm. He has extensive experience in gaming and hospitality finance, operations, compliance and development, as well as Tribal economic diversification and strategic planning. Kim will advise TLC on gaming policy, market expansion, investment strategy and best practices.

“The Tribal Leadership Council is honored to welcome Jerad, Shane, and Michael as Advisors,” said Justin Barrett, president of the Tribal Leadership Council. “Their collective experience and leadership across technology, health, and gaming will strengthen our mission to support Tribal leaders and advance economic and community development across Indian Country.”

The Advisors will serve in a nonvoting capacity, providing strategic direction and insight on key initiatives.

