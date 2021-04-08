Thursday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 15 New Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff April 08, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 15 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 1,260 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 16,430 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 257,162 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,213, including one delayed reported case.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,532

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,892

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,604

Gallup Service Unit: 4,769

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,680

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,076

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,670

Winslow Service Unit: 1,972

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 670 new cases, Utah reported 483, and New Mexico reported 266.

“Keep fighting Covid-19 by continuing to take all precautions. We cannot afford to have another large surge in new cases and deaths. With the detection of two variants, the California and U.K. variants, on the Navajo Nation, we have to step up our efforts to remain safe and healthy. Our health care workers urge all residents of the Navajo Nation who meet the requirements to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The more people that we have vaccinated, the more we can push back on the virus. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid large in-person gatherings, and wash your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff