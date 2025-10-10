Thousands to Gather Before Sunrise on Indigenous Peoples' Day

Details By Levi Rickert October 10, 2025

The International Indian Treaty Council will host its annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day sunrise gathering on Monday, October 13, 2025.

This annual event, hosted by the International Indian Treaty Council (IITC), began as an alternative to Columbus Day celebrations and, at the same time, to honor the occupation of Alcatraz from 1969-1971 by Indians of All Tribes, to protest forced assimilation, displacement, loss of land, language, and culture.

In promoting this year’s event, the IITC flyer reads:

“Commemorating 533 years of Indigenous Peoples’ resistance, cultural resiliency, and survival in the Americas, and honoring Alcatraz as a sacred historical place for Indigenous peoples in California and around the world.”

If you plan to attend:

Meet at Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing in San Francisco is the launch site to Alcatraz Island.

Alcatraz Landing includes the Ticketbooth and waiting and boarding areas, all of which are accessible. Accessible bathrooms are found at Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing and on all Alcatraz Cruises vessels.

Please note: there are no wheelchairs available for loan either at Pier 33 Alcatraz Landing or on Alcatraz Island.

The ticket office opens at 4:00 am.

Ticket Price:

$12.00; Children under 5 free

Dress Code:

The weather on Alcatraz is unpredictable and subject to change unexpectedly, so be sure to dress in layers…bring along a light jacket or sweater, no matter how nice the day begins!

Departure Times:

4:15 am, 4:30 am, 5:00 am, and 5:15 am

CLICK for Ticket Information.

