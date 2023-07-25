“The Road to Healing” Heads to California on August 4th & 6th

Details By Native News Online Staff July 25, 2023

The Department of Interior’s “The Road to Healing" will make two stops in California during the first week of August. The Interior Department announced today that Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs will travel to Riverside, California on Friday, August 4 and Rohnert Park, California on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

“The Road to Healing” is a year-long tour across the country to provide Native survivors of the federal Indian boarding school system and their descendants an opportunity to share their experiences.

Secretary Haaland launched the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative in June 2021 to shed light on the troubled history of Federal Indian boarding school policies and their legacy for Indigenous Peoples. In May 2022, the Department released Volume 1 of an investigative report as part of the Initiative, which calls for connecting communities with trauma-informed support and facilitating the collection of a permanent oral history.

The tour is the second phase of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative.

Trauma-informed support will be available on-site during the events, which will be memorialized as part of the effort to capture first-person stories.

The Road to Healing – Riverside, California

WHAT : Meeting with survivors and descendants of the federal Indian boarding school system as part of “The Road to Healing”

: Meeting with survivors and descendants of the federal Indian boarding school system as part of “The Road to Healing” WHEN : August 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT

: August 4, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT WHERE: Riverside, California

The Road to Healing – Rohnert Park, California

WHAT : Meeting with survivors and descendants of the federal Indian boarding school system as part of “The Road to Healing”

: Meeting with survivors and descendants of the federal Indian boarding school system as part of “The Road to Healing” WHEN : August 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT

: August 6, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT WHERE: Rohnert Park, California

