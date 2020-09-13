Sunday Navajo Nation COVID-19 Update: Total Cases Approaches 10,000

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 8 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and six more deaths. The total number of deaths remains 536 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 7,179 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 99,217 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 9,977.
· Chinle Service Unit: 2,352
· Crownpoint Service Unit: 816
· Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 952
· Gallup Service Unit: 1,596
· Kayenta Service Unit: 1,319
· Shiprock Service Unit: 1,509
· Tuba City Service Unit: 949
· Winslow Service Unit: 478
The Navajo Nation’s 32-hour partial weekend lockdown is currently in effect until Monday, Sept. 14 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT) to help control and prevent the spread of COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. On Sunday, the state of Utah reported 628 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 384 new cases, and New Mexico reported 103.
"Our daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases will continue to fluctuate, but our goal is to keep the numbers as low as possible. We do not know the impact of the Labor Day weekend yet, but we are optimistic that our Navajo people continue to practice all of the preventative measures recommended by our health care experts. During the 32-hour partial weekend lockdown, please use this time to prepare for the upcoming winter season, to self-respond for the 2020 Census, and to spend time with your loved ones at home. Please continue to wear your masks, wash your hands, practice social distancing, avoid large crowds, and stay home as much as possible. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
Support Independent Indigenous Journalism
Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.
Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you.