Small-Dollar Donors Fuel Deb Haaland’s Historic Campaign for New Mexico Governor

Details By Native News Online Staff October 15, 2025

Native Vote. Deb Haaland’s campaign for governor announced that it raised more than $4 million this reporting period, powered by thousands of grassroots supporters and small-dollar donors. The campaign’s total fundraising has now reached nearly $7 million, with contributions coming from every county across New Mexico—an unprecedented show of broad, statewide support for a gubernatorial race.

Haaland’s fundraising momentum this period includes:

✅ An average donation of $30.89

✅ 21,188 contributions from New Mexicans

✅ Over 98% of online donations under $100

✅ “A million thank yous from Deb Haaland”

The announcement follows major campaign milestones, including an endorsement from Planned Parenthood Votes New Mexico and the rapid collection—within 24 hours—of the 2,500 nominating signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you to every person who has shown their support for my campaign and New Mexico's future. Every hug, every note, every contribution, every signature is special to me. Thank you, thank you," Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), the former secretary of the Interior, said. "I look forward to continuing to travel the state, hearing directly from New Mexicans about their struggles, and what they want to see in plans for affordability, healthcare, education, and public safety."

Since launching her campaign, Haaland has earned more than 100 endorsements and visited all 33 New Mexico counties to meet with voters and listen to their priorities.

