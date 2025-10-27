Senate Indian Affairs Committee to Hold Hearing on Impact of the Federal Government Shutdown

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will convene an oversight hearing on Wednesday, October 28, 2025, to address the impacts of government shutdowns and agency reductions on Native tribal communities. The session will be co-led by Chair Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Vice Chair Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi).
Witness testimony will be provided by leaders from the United South and Eastern Tribes, the Alaska Federation of Natives, the National Indian Education Association, the Native CDFI Network, and the National Indian Health Board,
WITNESSES:
- THE HONORABLE SARAH E. HARRIS, Secretary, United South and Eastern Tribes
- MR. BEN MALLOTT, President, Alaska Federation of Natives
- MR. KERRY BIRD, Board President, National Indian Education Association
- MR. PETE UPTON, CEO, Native CDFI Network
- MR. A.C. LOCKLEAR, CEO, National Indian Health Board
EVENT DETAILS:
WHAT:
Murkowski and Schatz to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Nomination Hearing on the impacts of the government shutdown and agency reductions on Native communities
WHEN:
Wednesday, October 29 at 2:00PM ET
WHERE:
Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room: 628
Watch the hearing live here.
