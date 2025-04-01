Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Ove

On Wednesday, April 2, at 2:30 p.m. ET, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), Vice Chair of the Committee, will convene an oversight hearing titled “Native American Education – Examining Federal Programs at the U.S. Department of Education.” The hearing will take place in Room 628 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.
WHAT:
Oversight Hearing on Native American Education.
WITNESSES:
- MR. JASON DROPIK, Executive Director, National Indian Education Association, Washington, DC
- MS. SYDNA YELLOWFISH, Director of Indian Education, Edmond Public Schools, Edmond, OK
- DR. ROSITA WORL, President, Sealaska Heritage Institute, Juneau, AK
- MS. NICOLE RUSSELL, Executive Director, National Association of Federally Impacted Schools, Washington, DC
- MS. AHNIWAKE ROSE, President and CEO, American Indian Higher Education Consortium, Alexandria, VA
WHEN:
TOMORROW, April 2, 2:30PM ET
WHERE:
Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room: 628
Live video of the event will be available here.
