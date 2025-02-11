Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Hearing to Set Priorities

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
WASHINGTON --Tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), Vice Chairman of the Committee, will lead an Oversight Hearing to examine Native Communities’ priorities for the 119th Congress.
Event Details:
WHAT:
Murkowski and Schatz to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Oversight Hearing
WITNESSES:
- THE HONORABLE MARK MACARRO, President, National Congress of American Indians, Washington, DC
- THE HONORABLE WILLIAM SMITH, Valdez Native Tribe, Chairperson and Alaska Area Representative, National Indian Health Board, Washington, DC
- THE HONORABLE RODNEY BUTLER, Board President, Native American Financial Officers Association, Washington, DC
- MR. KERRY BIRD, Board President, National Indian Education Association, Washington, DC
- MR. KŪHIŌ LEWIS, Chief Executive Officer, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Kapolei, HI
WHEN:
TOMORROW, February 12, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET
WHERE:
Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room: 628
Live video of the event will be available here.
