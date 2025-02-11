fbpx
Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Host Hearing to Set Priorities

Details

WASHINGTON --Tomorrow, Wednesday, February 12 at 2:30 p.m. ET, U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawaiʻi), Vice Chairman of the Committee, will lead an Oversight Hearing to examine Native Communities’ priorities for the 119th Congress.

Event Details:

WHAT:

Murkowski and Schatz to lead Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Oversight Hearing 

WITNESSES:

  • THE HONORABLE MARK MACARRO, President, National Congress of American Indians, Washington, DC  
  • THE HONORABLE WILLIAM SMITH, Valdez Native TribeChairperson and Alaska Area Representative, National Indian Health Board, Washington, DC  
  • THE HONORABLE RODNEY BUTLER, Board President, Native American Financial Officers Association, Washington, DC
  • MR. KERRY BIRD, Board President, National Indian Education Association, Washington, DC
  • MR. KŪHIŌ LEWIS, Chief Executive Officer, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Kapolei, HI

WHEN:

TOMORROW, February 12, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. ET

WHERE:

Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room: 628

Live video of the event will be available here.

