Senate Committee on Indian Affairs to Hold Hearing on Indian Water Rights Settlement Bills

The U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs will hold a legislative hearing on Wednesday, October 6 at 2:30 p.m. EDT to receive testimony on S.648, Technical Correction to the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation Water Rights Settlement Act of 2021, and S.1911, Gros Ventre and Assiniboine Tribes of the Fort Belknap Indian Community Water Rights Settlement Act of 2021.

Chairman Bryan Schatz (D-HI), chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, and the committee will hear from the Department of the Interior and Tribal leaders on the two bills.

WHAT: U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs Legislative Hearing.

WITNESSES:

The Honorable Bryan Newland, Assistant Secretary-Indian Affairs, Department of the Interior, Washington, DC

o Accompanied by Brent Esplin, Missouri Basin Regional Director, Bureau of Reclamation, Department of the Interior

The Honorable Brian Thomas, Chairman, Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation, Owyhee, NV

The Honorable Andrew Werk, President, Fort Belknap Indian Community, Harlem, MT

WHEN: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EDT

HOW TO JOIN: Access the live stream here.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter