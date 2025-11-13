Sen. Bernie Sanders Endorses Peggy Flanagan for U.S. Senate

Details By Native News Online Staff November 13, 2025

Native Vote. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has endorsed Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a tribal citizen of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, in her campaign for the U.S. Senate.

Sanders’ endorsement adds national progressive support to Flanagan’s bid, which already includes backing from Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund.

In a statement, Judith LeBlanc, executive director of Native Organizers Alliance Action Fund, said Sanders’ endorsement “underscores the broad support for the strong stance she takes on behalf of all working families, whether they are Native or those who were not born on this land.”

LeBlanc said the organization is “proud to endorse Peggy Flanagan for U.S. Senate,” citing her record as lieutenant governor and her work to “bring people together to get things done on behalf of communities whose needs are not being met.”

“Flanagan’s leadership is urgently needed to address the ongoing attacks on tribal sovereignty, essential government services, and the climate crisis,” LeBlanc said. “Senator Sanders is correct in his assessment that Peggy will take a stand against corporate billionaires to serve working families who have been hit hard by the rising cost of living and the possibility of losing their healthcare.”

LeBlanc added that Flanagan “knows that healthcare for Native communities is a treaty-guaranteed right under the U.S. Constitution, and she believes it is a human right for all — not a privilege for a few.”

“Peggy Flanagan is the right choice for voters who care about our lands, our people, and the future we will leave to our children,” she said.

