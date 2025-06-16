Seattle Seahawks Tackle Preservation Projects at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center for Annual Day of Service

Details By Native News Online Staff June 16, 2025

Last Friday, the United Indians of All Tribes Foundation (UIATF) was honored to welcome the Seattle Seahawks for their annual Day of Service, as players and staff came together to volunteer their time and energy on a variety of meaningful projects at the Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center.

Selected as one of five nonprofits aligned with the Seahawks’ core values of community engagement, UIATF benefited from hands-on support in vital grounds maintenance, beautification efforts, and facility upgrades—work that directly serves Seattle’s vibrant Urban Native community.

The immersive experience allowed the Seahawks to gain a deeper appreciation for the Indigenous community and the important work taking place at Daybreak Star. This connection was further strengthened by a generous donation from the team to support UIATF’s regalia-making workshop classes.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Seattle Seahawks' partnership and their dedication to service,” said Dr. Michael Tulee, CEO of United Indians of All Tribes Foundation. “Their presence today not only made a visible impact at the center but also reinforced the spirit of collaboration that is essential to our mission and the health of our community.”

This Day of Service stood as a testament to the strength of teamwork—on the field and in the community—and underscored the shared commitment of UIATF and the Seattle Seahawks to building a stronger, more inclusive Puget Sound region.

