Saturday Update: 97 New Cases of COVID-19 & Two More Deaths Reported on Navajo Nation
Published May 9, 2020
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and a total of 98 deaths as of Saturday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 2,973. A total of 18,055 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 13,576 negative test results.
The 2,973 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:
- McKinley County, NM: 808
- Apache County, AZ: 762
- Navajo County, AZ: 623
- Coconino County, AZ: 316
- San Juan County, NM: 331
- San Juan County, UT: 50
- Socorro County, NM: 26
- Cibola County, NM: 33
- Bernalillo County: 3
- Sandoval County, NM: 21
“We’re very close to having 3,000 positive cases, but we also have to remember that a good number of these individuals have recovered or are in the process of recovering. We’re seeing more testing being conducted and we’re very hopeful that the curve will continue to flatten. Please continue to pray for our people and to abide by the 57-hour weekend curfew,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
Since the Nez-Lizer Administration began food, water, and supply distributions, approximately 4,300 families have received essential items to help them stay home and stay safe. More distribution events will take place to help elders and high-risk residents.
“This Mother’s Day, if you can’t be with your loved ones please give them a call and please pray for your families. We’re hopeful that we’ll get through this sooner than later. Continue to wash your hands often and to stay home as much as possible. I know people are eager to leave home, but now is not the time to let up. Stay home, stay safe, and save lives,” Navajo Nation Vice President Lizer added.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
To Donate to the Navajo Nation
The official webpage for donations to the Navajo Nation, which has further details on how to support the Nation’s Dikos Ntsaaígíí-19 (COVID-19) efforts is: http://www.nndoh.org/donate.html.
For More Information
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.
For up to date information on impact the coronavirus pandemic is having in the United States and around the world go to: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/?fbclid=IwAR1vxfcHfMBnmTFm6hBICQcdbV5aRnMimeP3hVYHdlxJtFWdKF80VV8iHgE
For up-to-date information about COVID-19, Native News Online encourages you to go to Indian Health Service’s COVID-19 webpage and review CDC’s COVID-19 webpage.