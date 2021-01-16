Saturday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 189 new cases and 7 More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff January 16, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 189 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and seven more deaths.

The total number of deaths is now 915 as of Saturday. Reports indicate that 13,531 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 222,707 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 26,287.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,873

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,626

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,718

Gallup Service Unit: 4,204

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,435

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,605

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,091

Winslow Service Unit: 1,698

* 37 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Saturday, the state of Arizona reported 8,715 new cases, Utah reported 2,150, and New Mexico reported 1,092 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown is in effect until Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. (MST). All Navajo Nation residents are required to remain home for the duration of the 57-hour weekend lockdown, with the exception of essential workers who are required to report to work and cases of emergencies.

“As of Friday, Covid-19 has taken the lives of over two million people worldwide, including over 900 of our own Navajo people. Let’s keep their families in our thoughts and prayers and please honor their memory by continuing to take all precautions to further prevent the spread of the virus. We are currently in a 57-hour weekend lockdown, so please remain home, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid in-person gatherings, and wash your hands often. We are in this fight together and we are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we must remain diligent and keep our guard up. Our health care workers are doing a great job administering the vaccines to our people, but we have to keep taking proper precautions even after you receive the first and second doses of the vaccine,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Navajo Health Command Operations Center, under the Navajo Department of Health, now has an online registration form available for those who want to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. The online registry will assist with planning the allocation of vaccines and in scheduling individuals at the appropriate health care facility. Please visit the following link for more information and to register: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19/Covid-19-Vaccine/Vaccine-Registration.

Covid-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19/Covid-19-Testing. For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

