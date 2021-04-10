Saturday Navajo Nation Covid-19 Update: 16 New Cases and Two More Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff April 10, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Saturday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 16 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,262 as of Saturday.

Reports indicate that 16,430 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 257,625 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,255, including one delayed reported case.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,533

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,912

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,607

Gallup Service Unit: 4,769

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,684

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,083

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,675

Winslow Service Unit: 1,974

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Department of Health issued Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-008 on Friday, reinstating the Stay-At-Home order requiring all residents of the Navajo Nation to stay home and refrain from unnecessary travel to help limit the further spread of Covid-19 and the variants. The new public health order is available online at: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. The daily curfew remains in effect from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MDT).

“The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Please remember that there are at least two Covid-19 variants that have been identified in our communities. We have made great progress in this fight against Covid-19, but we all know how quickly a surge in new cases can happen,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

“Please be safe and continue to take all precautions. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez continued.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1618189604684000&usg=AFQjCNFvkkmWYF-iiifDbVSjBu6LShOGGA">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

