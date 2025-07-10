Saturday: Haaland To Launch “Lift Up New Mexico” Tour Focusing on Making New Mexico More Affordable

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
Native Vote. On Saturday, July 12th, Deb Haaland—former Secretary of the Interior and current candidate for New Mexico governor—will officially kick off her “Lift Up New Mexico Tour.” During this statewide journey, she’ll connect with voters in rural communities and focus on making life more affordable for working families. The tour follows her 19-stop campaign launch, where she met thousands of New Mexicans in their hometowns and listened to their priorities for the state’s future.
“Every single New Mexican has a role to play in our future. It’s why I’ll campaign in every corner of this state so we can make life more affordable and build that future together,” said Haaland.
The Lift Up New Mexico Tour will include stops in Shiprock, Cuba, Portales, Hobbs, Clovis, Grants, Reserve, Lordsburg, Alamogordo, T-Or-C, Roy, Mora, Moriarty, Fort Sumner, Tucumcari, and conclude in Albuquerque. Exact dates are below.
SHIPROCK: July 12, 2025
CUBA: July 12, 2025
PORTALES: July 19, 2025
CLOVIS: July 19, 2025
HOBBS: July 19, 2025
GRANTS: July 24, 2025
RESERVE: July 24, 2025
LORDSBURG: July 25, 2025
ALAMOGORDO: July 26, 2025
T-OR-C: July 26, 2025
MORA: July 27, 2025
ROY: July 27, 2025
MORIARTY: August 9, 2025
FORT SUMNER: August 9, 2025
TUCUMCARI: August 9, 2025
ALBUQUERQUE: August 11, 2025
More Stories Like ThisNative News Weekly (August 25, 2024): D.C. Briefs
US Presidents in Their Own Words Concerning American Indians
Native News Weekly (August 4, 2024): D.C. Briefs
National Native Organizations and Tribal Leaders Respond to Ann Clouter’s ‘We Didn’t Kill Enough Indians’ Remark
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher