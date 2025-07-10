fbpx
Saturday: Haaland To Launch “Lift Up New Mexico” Tour Focusing on Making New Mexico More Affordable

Native Vote. On Saturday, July 12th, Deb Haaland—former Secretary of the Interior and current candidate for New Mexico governor—will officially kick off her “Lift Up New Mexico Tour.” During this statewide journey, she’ll connect with voters in rural communities and focus on making life more affordable for working families. The tour follows her 19-stop campaign launch, where she met thousands of New Mexicans in their hometowns and listened to their priorities for the state’s future.

“Every single New Mexican has a role to play in our future. It’s why I’ll campaign in every corner of this state so we can make life more affordable and build that future together,” said Haaland.

 

The Lift Up New Mexico Tour will include stops in Shiprock, Cuba, Portales, Hobbs, Clovis, Grants, Reserve, Lordsburg, Alamogordo, T-Or-C, Roy, Mora, Moriarty, Fort Sumner, Tucumcari, and conclude in Albuquerque. Exact dates are below.

SHIPROCK: July 12, 2025

CUBA: July 12, 2025

PORTALES: July 19, 2025

CLOVIS: July 19, 2025

HOBBS: July 19, 2025

GRANTS: July 24, 2025

RESERVE: July 24, 2025

LORDSBURG: July 25, 2025

ALAMOGORDO: July 26, 2025

T-OR-C: July 26, 2025

MORA: July 27, 2025

ROY: July 27, 2025

MORIARTY: August 9, 2025

FORT SUMNER: August 9, 2025

TUCUMCARI: August 9, 2025

ALBUQUERQUE: August 11, 2025

 

