Sac and Fox Nation Extends Current Closures

by Native News Online Staff / Currents / 01 May 2020

Sac and Fox Casino in Stroud, Okla. – Courtesy photograph

Tribal Offices Will Remain Closed Through May 31. Casinos Will Remain Closed Through May 15

STROUD, Okla. — Sac and Fox Nation officials announced on Thursday they will extend the current closures of government offices and casinos due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sac and Fox Nation tribal offices will remain closed through May 31, 2020.

The tribe’s two casinos will remain closed through May 15, 2020. They include the Sac and Fox Casino in Stroud, Okla. and the Black Hawk Casino in Shawnee, Okla.

“The Sac and Fox Nation is actively monitoring the situation and working with all of our departments. The health and safety of our tribal citizens and employees is our number one priority. We will protect the health of our tribal citizens and employees, while continuing to provide essential services in a safe manner,” said Principal Chief Justin F. Wood. “A premature opening of our offices and casinos puts everyone at risk. We’re not willing to take that risk.”

The Sac and Fox Nation will continue to provide essential services by appointment only. Tribal citizens should call (918)-968-3526 to schedule an appointment.  

The Sac and Fox Nation will monitor the most recent guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and public health officials and will provide additional information related to reopening as it becomes available.

