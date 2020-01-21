Rep. Deb Haaland Spent MLK Day Boosting Service to Her Community
Published January 21, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Yesterday marked the 25th anniversary of the day of service that celebrates the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
It is recognized as “a day on, not a day off,” according to Rep. Deb Haaland (NM-01), Laguna Pueblo.
Haaland began her day on the national holiday by attending the New Mexico Black History Month Organizing Committee’s Commemorative Breakfast in Albuquerque, N.M, where they honor the legacy of Dr. King. Later in the day, she and some of her staff went to a local nonprofit, ABQ Involved, to work on a renovation project at SAFE House Shelter and Family Empowerment, a shelter for women and families escaping domestic violence.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed in the power of community to overcome our toughest challenges. This holiday is meant to be a day ‘on’ not a day ‘off.’ SAFE House provides a critical service to women and families escaping the cycle violence – in the spirit of Dr. King we came together to help them renovate their space,” said Rep. Deb Haaland.