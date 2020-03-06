Presidential Task Force on Missing & Murdered American Indians & Alaska Natives Announces Tribal Consultations/Listening Sessions
Published March 6, 2020
From Press Release
WASHINGTON — The Presidential Task force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives announced a series of field consultations and listening sessions to occur across the United States in the coming months.
One of the consultations will be held on July 7 in Billings, Mt.
American Indians and Alaska Natives experience disproportionately high rates of violence. President Trump has called the crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans “sobering and heartbreaking.” The task force, designated Operation Lady Justice, has been empowered to review Indian Country cold cases, to strengthen law enforcement protocols, and work with tribes to improve investigations, information sharing and a more seamless response to missing persons investigations.
Confirmed Dates and Locations
March 12 – 10:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.
Tribal Interior Budget Council Listening Session
Washington, DC (CLOSED PRESS)
March 17 – 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
United South & Eastern Tribes (USET)
Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes (MAST) Listening Session
Marriott Marquis, 901 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, D.C.
March 24 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Muscogee Creek Listening Session
River Spirit Casino
8330 Riverside Parkway, Tulsa, OK
March 31 – 10:30 a.m. – noon
38th Annual Protecting Our Children Conference Listening Session
Marriott Denver Tech Center- Host Hotel
Denver, CO (CLOSED PRESS)
April 15 – 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Pascua Yaqui Listening Session
Casino Del Sol
5655 W. Valencia Rd., Tucson, AZ
April 21 – 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sycuan Band, California Listening Session
3 Kwaaypaay Court, El Cajon, CA
April 28 – 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
National Indian Programs Training Center – CONSULTATION
1101 Indian School Road NW, rooms 233-234
Albuquerque, NM
May 12 – 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.
Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Listening Session
Grand Traverse Resort & Spa
100 Grand Traverse Village Blvd, Acme Township, MI
May 21- 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Yakama Nation, Washington Listening Session
Legends Casino and Hotel
580 Fort Road, Toppenish WA
June 7 – 11 – Date and Location TBD
Anchorage, Alaska – CONSULTATION
June 16 – 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
North Dakota/South Dakota Listening Session
North Dakota Heritage Center
Bismarck, ND
June 23 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Women are Sacred Conference Listening Session
Intercontinental Saint Paul Riverfront Hotel
11 E. Kellogg Boulevard, St. Paul, MN
July 7 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Billings, Montana – CONSULTATION
Double Tree Hotel, 27 N 27th, Billings, MT
The members of the task force are:
Katharine Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Office of Justice Programs, designee for the Attorney General;
Tara Sweeney, Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs, designee for the Secretary of the Interior;
Terry Wade, Executive Assistant Director, Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch, Federal Bureau of Investigation;
Laura Rogers, Acting Director, Office on Violence Against Women;
Charles Addington, Deputy Bureau Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services;
Trent Shores, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma and Chair of the Native American Issues Subcommittee of the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee; and
Jean Hovland, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Native American Affairs and Commissioner, Administration for Native Americans, Department of Health and Human Services.
Marcia Good of the Department of Justice serves as the Executive Director of the task force. The task force will present a progress report to the President by Nov. 26, 2020, and a final report detailing its activities and accomplishments by Nov. 26, 2021.