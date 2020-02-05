 Home / Currents / President Trump Acquitted by the U.S. Senate

President Trump Acquitted by the U.S. Senate

by Levi Rickert / Currents / 05 Feb 2020

The United States during the vote on the Second Article of Impeachment on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. From Facebook

Breaking News

Published February 5, 2020

WASHINGTON — The United States Senate voted today to acquit President Donald Trump on the House of Representatives’ two articles of impeachment on Wednesday.

The Senate, with the Republican majority, voted mostly along partisan lines, with the exception of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).  Romney, a former presidential candidate voted to guilty on the first article of impeachment, which accused Trump of abuse of power in his dealings with Ukraine. The final vote was 52-48 to acquit on the first article of impeachment.

On the second article of impeachment, which accused Trump of obstruction of Congress, Romney voted not guilty. The final vote to acquit on the second article of impeachment by a vote of 53-47.

The vote to convict would have required two-third majority of the Senate.

Romney said in speech before his Senate colleagues that his decision to vote to convict was the “most difficult decision I have ever faced.”

The Senate acquittal ends the three-week long impeachment trial. While the Senate acquittal allows the president to remain in office, the impeachment by the House of Representatives will forever remain on his record. 

Trump is the third president of the United States to have been impeached.  None have been removed from office.

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Posts

About The Author

Editor

Levi Rickert, a tribal citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation, is the publisher and editor of Native News Online. Previously, he served as editor of the Native News Network. He is a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com