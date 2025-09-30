Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Lowers Flags to Honor Passing of Indian Gaming Leader Ernie Stevens Jr.

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 30, 2025

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians of Michigan and Indiana announced Tuesday that it will lower its flags to half-staff at all government and business sites in remembrance of Ernest (“Ernie”) L. Stevens Jr., a citizen of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin and longtime Chairman of the Indian Gaming Association (IGA). Chairman Stevens passed away on Friday, September 26, at the age of 66.

Commenting on the passing of Chairman Stevens, Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman for the Pokagon Band said, “Indian Country has lost a tremendous leader in the untimely passing of Ernie Stevens Jr. From his earliest leadership roles, he displayed incredible vision, commitment, empathy and advocacy, with a very humble approach. His dedication and unwavering passion in service to Indian Country is only surpassed by his passion and commitment to his family. Our hearts go out to his wife Cheryl, children and grandchildren. We can only ask that the Creator hold them close and give them comfort and confidence that Ernie’s journey will be joyful as he is reunited with friends and family that walked on before him. We share our deepest condolences and sympathy. This is a very unfortunate and premature loss. Rest in peace, my friend.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Mr. Stevens was reelected in April 2025 to his 13th term as chairman of the IGA, during which he was deeply committed to promoting tribal government gaming and defending tribal sovereignty. Under his leadership, the IGA became a powerful and respected voice in Washington, D.C., consistently advocating for tribal rights and ensuring the protection of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher