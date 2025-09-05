Peggy Flanagan Earns Endorsement from Advance Native Political Leadership

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert September 05, 2025

Native Vote. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (White Earth Ojibwe). the current has received an endorsement from Advance Native Political Leadership Action Fund, a national organization committed to increasing Native American representation in politics. If elected, Flanagan would become the first Native American woman to serve in the U.S. Senate.

“Improving people’s everyday lives through politics becomes possible when everyone gets a seat at the table,” said Peggy Flanagan. “I’m honored to have earned the endorsement of Advance Native Political Leadership Action Fund because I believe their mission to have Native representation at every level of government benefits all of us. I didn’t run to be the first Native American woman in the Senate but I think it’s high time it happens, and I know their support will help get me there.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Peggy leads with integrity, grounded in her values and a deep love for Minnesota. Peggy knows that true leadership means listening, building trust, and taking bold action rooted in community,” said Anathea Chino, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Advance Native Political Leadership Action Fund. “We are honored to stand with Peggy and are so proud to endorse her for the U.S. Senate — we know she will create thriving futures for all Minnesotans.”

This endorsement adds to a growing coalition backing Flanagan’s candidacy, including U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, former U.S. Senator Al Franken, Attorney General Keith Ellison, former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, State Auditor Julie Blaha, Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, UFCW Local 663, VoteMama, and numerous state, local, and community leaders. Support also includes members of DFL House leadership, the majority of the legislative Queer Caucus, and five lawmakers from Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.

More Stories Like This

Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization. The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience. Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination. This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores. We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve. Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence. The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told. Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter. Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher