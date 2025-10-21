Oral History Project Announces 16th Stop in Albuquerque as NABS Continues to Gather Boarding School Survivor Stories

Details By Native News Online Staff October 21, 2025

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition (NABS) has announced the 16th stop of its Oral History Project, set for November 17–21, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico.

The organization is inviting Native American boarding school survivors who attended before 1970 to participate in the effort, which preserves survivors’ stories through professionally recorded video interviews. Each interview will become part of a permanent collection housed at the Library of Congress, ensuring that survivors’ voices and experiences are preserved for future generations.

NABS’s visit to New Mexico represents a significant opportunity for boarding school survivors and their families to share their personal histories as part of a national effort to acknowledge and reckon with the legacy of federal Indian boarding schools. The project is a cornerstone of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a historic undertaking to document and understand the lasting impact of the boarding school era.

"It is increasingly urgent that we hear the voices of all boarding school survivors," said Jason Packineau (MHA Nation/Jemez/Laguna), NABS Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives. "As we prepare to visit New Mexico, NABS remains committed to creating safe and healing spaces for our relatives who bravely choose to share their stories. It is with love and care that we make our journey to the Southwest."

Because interview slots are limited, NABS encourages survivors to register early.

Event Details:

Dates: Monday, November 17 – Friday, November 21, 2025

Location: Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa, 1300 Tuyuna Trail, Santa Ana Pueblo, NM 87004

Who Should Participate: Survivors who attended a federally supported Indian boarding school in the U.S. by 1970. Interviews are by appointment only.

Registration: Register here or call 651-650-4445

The Oral History Project will conclude its 2025 travels in Arizona. For more information, visit boardingschoolhealing.org/oral-history-project or contact the project team at [email protected].

