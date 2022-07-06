ON THIS DATE - July 6, 2022: Google’s Homepage Celebrates Charlie Hill with a Doodle

Details By Native News Online Staff July 06, 2022

Google’s homepage is today celebrating Native American comedian Charlie Hill, a tribal citizen of the Oneida Nation. Today would have been Hill’s 71st birthday.

Hill was born on July 6, 1951 in Detroit, Mich. His family made its way back to the Oneida Indian Reservation near Green Bay, Wisc. when he was 11 years old.

Hill made his way to Hollywood and became the first Native American comedian to appear on national television when he appeared on The Richard Pryor Show in 1977. Other national television appearances included The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and several appearances on Late Night with David Letterman.

Hill walked on from lymphoma on December 30, 2013.

