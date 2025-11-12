NTIA Plans Tribal Broadband Program Reforms to Boost Connectivity, Cut Red Tape

Details By Native News Online Staff November 12, 2025

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced Wednesday that it plans to overhaul its Tribal broadband programs to reduce bureaucratic barriers, increase flexibility, and better align funding opportunities to meet the connectivity needs of Tribal nations.

The reforms will streamline both the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) and the Native entity set-aside from the Digital Equity Act, according to NTIA. The agency said it plans to combine the efforts through a new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) to support Tribal broadband expansion.

NTIA expects to launch the new NOFO in spring 2026, making available at least $500 million in remaining Tribal broadband funding.

"NTIA’s goal is simple: stretch every dollar as far as possible to achieve universal Tribal connectivity and better serve Tribal communities’ needs," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce and NTIA Administrator Arielle Roth. "This strategic realignment of our Tribal grant programs will reduce administrative burdens, prevent duplication, and ensure consistency across NTIA’s broadband initiatives. Most importantly, it will maximize the impact of this funding, helping to connect as many Tribal households as possible."

The agency said it will continue issuing equitable distribution grants, while future infrastructure and adoption grants will be awarded under the new rules. NTIA also plans to hold a formal Tribal consultation to gather input from Tribal governments on the next round of funding.

Funding for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program comes from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which provided $1 billion, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which added $2 billion.

To date, NTIA has made 275 awards totaling $2.2 billion through the TBCP. Under its first NOFO, more than $1.87 billion was awarded for 226 projects serving more than 400 Tribes. The second NOFO provided $360 million across 48 projects, with additional equitable distribution awards still in progress.

NTIA said no previously obligated awards will be rescinded.

