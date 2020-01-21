Note from Editor: Native News Online Improves Subscriber Email Delivery
Currents / 21 Jan 2020/
Published January 21, 2020
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In an effort to improve services to our readers, Native News Online has eliminated emails sent every time an article is posted to our website. We heard from several subscribers who felt they were receiving too many emails from our publication.
Under the improved system, emails will only be sent once per day with links to the articles posted for that day. The exception will be with breaking news articles.
In the event, you unsubscribed to our emails because of the high frequency, please sign up for your FREE email subscription. CLICK to subscribe to keep up with informative Indian Country news.