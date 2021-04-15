No Covid-19 Deaths Reported on Navajo Nation for Fifth Consecutive Day

Details By Native News Online Staff April 15, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.— For the fifth consecutive day, the Navajo Nation reported no deaths related to Covid-19. The total number of deaths remains at 1,262.

On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 20 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation.

Reports indicate that 16,431 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 259,672 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 30,338.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,545

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,924

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,611

Gallup Service Unit: 4,805

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,692

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,091

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,677

Winslow Service Unit: 1,974

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 460 new cases, Utah reported 456, and New Mexico reported 230.

“We have two variants identified on the Navajo Nation, so we all have to continue taking all precautions including wearing a mask and avoiding large in-person family gatherings. Through contact tracing conducted by our health care workers, it appears that many of the new infections reported on the Navajo Nation are due to in-person family gatherings including ceremonies. We have to be mindful that we are still in the midst of this pandemic and despite some states lifting mandates, we continue to require face masks and other protocols. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff