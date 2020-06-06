Nightly Curfews Extended on Navajo Nation Until Further Notice; Drive-in Gatherings Approved with Restrictions
Published June 6, 2020
2,576 recoveries, 78 new cases, and five more deaths related to COVID-19 reported as new Public Health Order permits “drive-in” gatherings with restrictions
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Friday, the Navajo Nation issued a public health order that extended the duration of the nightly curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MDT) until further notice, and another public health order which encourages individuals to practice personal responsibility of sheltering in place and to allow “drive-in” gatherings of any size with restrictions.
“Drive-in” gatherings include parking lots with hotspot areas, religious services, funeral services, graduations and promotions, firework displays, and other events, with the following guidelines:
- Participants must remain in their vehicles for the entire event
- All vehicle occupants must be from the same household
- Participants must maintain a six-feet distance from other vehicles
- Organizers and participants must wear face masks
- No more than five people in public restrooms
- Ensure access to handwashing station, sanitizers, or gloves
- Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces
“The Public Health Orders continue to combat COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation and to prevent any potential spikes in new cases. There are many recoveries, but must still practice preventative measures, such as planning, wearing face masks, washing our hands, maintaining a distance of six feet from others, and cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces. We must not let our guard down and protect each other,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.
Friday Update:
The Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 78 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths. The total number of deaths has reached 269 as of Friday. Preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate that approximately 2,576 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with one more report still pending. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 5,808.
Navajo Nation cases by Service Unit:
- Chinle Service Unit: 1,502
- Crownpoint Service Unit: 557
- Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 324
- Gallup Service Unit: 980
- Kayenta Service Unit: 877
- Shiprock Service Unit: 962
- Tuba City Service Unit: 474
- Winslow Service Unit: 126
- *Six residences are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit
For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the primary Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
