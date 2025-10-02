Next on Native Bidaské: Native Sci-Fi Author Daniel H. Wilson Explores Indigenous Futures in "Hole in the Sky"

- Details
- By Native StoryLab
-
Cherokee author Daniel H. Wilson brings a fresh perspective to science fiction with his upcoming novel "Hole in the Sky," set to release on October 7th. In an exclusive interview on Native Bidaské, Wilson discusses his unique approach to storytelling that blends cutting-edge science, Indigenous wisdom, and deeply human narratives.
A robotics PhD turned bestselling author, Wilson weaves his Cherokee heritage and scientific background into a compelling story set in Oklahoma's Spiral Mounds. The novel follows three characters confronting a mysterious alien entity, exploring themes of survival, technological understanding, and cultural resilience.
Fans can catch Wilson's book talks at the University of Tulsa on October 7th and the Tahlequah library in the following days. "Hole in the Sky" will be available in bookstores and online retailers nationwide.
Don't miss this exciting new chapter in Native American science fiction!
👉 Watch the full conversation on Native Bidaské.
Date: Friday, October 3rd, 2025
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT
Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website
Help us tell the stories that could save Native languages and food traditions
At a critical moment for Indian Country, Native News Online is embarking on our most ambitious reporting project yet: "Cultivating Culture," a three-year investigation into two forces shaping Native community survival—food sovereignty and language revitalization.
The devastating impact of COVID-19 accelerated the loss of Native elders and with them, irreplaceable cultural knowledge. Yet across tribal communities, innovative leaders are fighting back, reclaiming traditional food systems and breathing new life into Native languages. These aren't just cultural preservation efforts—they're powerful pathways to community health, healing, and resilience.
Our dedicated reporting team will spend three years documenting these stories through on-the-ground reporting in 18 tribal communities, producing over 200 in-depth stories, 18 podcast episodes, and multimedia content that amplifies Indigenous voices. We'll show policymakers, funders, and allies how cultural restoration directly impacts physical and mental wellness while celebrating successful models of sovereignty and self-determination.
This isn't corporate media parachuting into Indian Country for a quick story. This is sustained, relationship-based journalism by Native reporters who understand these communities. It's "Warrior Journalism"—fearless reporting that serves the 5.5 million readers who depend on us for news that mainstream media often ignores.
We need your help right now. While we've secured partial funding, we're still $450,000 short of our three-year budget. Our immediate goal is $25,000 this month to keep this critical work moving forward—funding reporter salaries, travel to remote communities, photography, and the deep reporting these stories deserve.
Every dollar directly supports Indigenous journalists telling Indigenous stories. Whether it's $5 or $50, your contribution ensures these vital narratives of resilience, innovation, and hope don't disappear into silence.
The stakes couldn't be higher. Native languages are being lost at an alarming rate. Food insecurity plagues many tribal communities. But solutions are emerging, and these stories need to be told.
Support independent Native journalism. Fund the stories that matter.
Levi Rickert (Potawatomi), Editor & Publisher