New Covid-19 Cases Continue to Decline on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff March 08, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Monday was the 22nd consecutive day with less than 50 new Covid-19 infections reported on the Navajo Nation. There were six new positive Covid-19 cases reported on Monday.

“We are cautiously optimistic that we will continue to see more improvements as long as all residents of the Navajo Nation continue to take all precautions such as staying home as much as possible, wearing one or two masks in public, avoiding large crowds, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands often,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

“These are the precautions put forth by public health experts to keep us safe and healthy, so let’s honor and remember all of those we have lost to this virus by continuing to adhere to these precautionary measures. Some states are lifting all restrictions, but we will continue to take a conservative approach as we move forward while prioritizing the health and well-being of our people. Vaccines continue to be administered and they provide another tool to help keep all of us safer. We are in this fight against Covid-19 together and we are overcoming it one day at a time,” Nez continued.

On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, also reported two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 1,203 as of Monday. Reports indicate that 16,184 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 246,802 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,873, including one delayed reported case.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,495

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,859

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,558

Gallup Service Unit: 4,724

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,640

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,015

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,621

Winslow Service Unit: 1,943

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Monday, the state of Arizona reported 783 new cases, Utah reported 259, and New Mexico reported 126 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week. The Navajo Department of Health issued Public Health Emergency Order No. 2021-04, continuing the Navajo Nation’s stay-at-home order and daily curfew from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST), seven days a week. The latest order is in effect until March 15 at 5:00 a.m. (MST).

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

