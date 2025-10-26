NCAI Extends Support Following Devastating Flooding in Western Alaska

October 26, 2025

The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) extends its deepest compassion and support to the Alaska Native communities impacted by the record-breaking storm surge that struck Western Alaska, including the villages of Kipnuk and Kwigillingok. The disaster unleashed by Typhoon Halong has resulted in the loss of life, missing persons, and the displacement of more than 1,500 people across 49 communities. Homes have been destroyed, critical infrastructure compromised, and essential subsistence resources disrupted.

At the recen Alaska Federation of Natives Convention, NCAI Executive Director Larry Wright, Jr. affirmed NCAI’s solidarity with Alaska Native communities. “In these hardest moments, your strength has been undeniable — neighbors helping neighbors, communities rallying overnight,” said Wright. “But this is who we are. We grieve, and keep going. We adapt, and hold the line.” He underscored NCAI’s commitment to working with Tribal, state, and federal partners to secure resources for immediate relief and long-term resilience that honors Tribal sovereignty and protects the well-being of Alaska Native peoples.

NCAI is working with Tribal leaders and partners to elevate the immediate needs of those impacted, including, but not limited to providing safe temporary housing and winter gear; heating fuel and generators; food, water, and medicine; and support to rebuild homes and community infrastructure. Without swift assistance, the risks to health and safety will grow as conditions worsen in the coming weeks.

“Elders, children, and families are facing imminent freezing temperatures without secure housing and subsistence stores for winter are gone,” said Wright. “Indian Country knows what it means to show up for one another. We are asking Tribal Nations, Native organizations, and allies to stand with Western Alaska — now.”

NCAI encourages contributions to the Western Alaska Disaster Relief Fund, housed at the Alaska Community Foundation to support near-term relief and long-term recovery. Every gift helps families secure warmth, shelter, and stability as they rebuild.

