Navajo Nation Thursday COVID-19 Update: 42 New Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff September 24, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 42 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 551, as previously reported on Thursday. Reports indicate that 7,242 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 103,959 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,212.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,374

Crownpoint Service Unit: 850

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,005

Gallup Service Unit: 1,632

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,334

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,564

Tuba City Service Unit: 963

Winslow Service Unit: 484

* Six residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Utah reported 1,198 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 566 new cases, and New Mexico reported 239. The Navajo Nation will have a 57-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday, Sept. 25, at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, Sept. 28, at 5:00 a.m. (MDT). The daily curfew will continue from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on weekdays.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer continue to receive additional reports of increases in cluster cases related to individuals traveling off the Navajo Nation and contracting the virus, then spreading the virus to family members and relatives during family gatherings.

"We don't have a safe vaccine available for COVID-19, so we have to remain diligent to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy. Please do not hold family gatherings, and please do not travel to hotspots off the Navajo Nation. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and avoid gatherings," President Nez said.

On Thursday, the Nez-Lizer Administration distributed food items and essential supplies in the communities of Bodaway/Gap, Coppermine, LeChee, Kaibeto, Ts'ah Bii Kin, Navajo Mountain, and Shonto. On Friday, Sept. 25, the Nez-Lizer Administration will distribute food and care packages at the Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort parking lot beginning at 10:00 a.m. (MDT). Census officials will also be on-site to help residents self-respond for the 2020 Census.

