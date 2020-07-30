Currents

Navajo Nation Surpasses 9,000 COVID-19 Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff July 30, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Thursday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 51 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths has reached 454 as of Thursday. Reports indicate that 6,627 individuals have recovered from COVID-19. 80,280 people have been tested for COVID-19. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 9,019.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,210

Crownpoint Service Unit: 758

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 650

Gallup Service Unit: 1,471

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,251

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,413

Tuba City Service Unit: 835

Winslow Service Unit: 428

* Three residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Thursday, the state of Arizona reported 2,525 new cases of COVID-19, while New Mexico reported 255 new cases, and Utah reported 502 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown will begin on Friday, July 31 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 3 at 5:00 a.m. All businesses will be closed for the duration of the lockdown.

“Today marks the 35th consecutive day with less than 100 positive COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation. A big thank you to our Navajo Nation residents for doing a great job in flattening the number of cases and we also thank the Navajo Nation Department of Health and all of the health care experts for their non-stop work and advice to help our people. They continue to plan for the long-term and for any potential new spikes in cases. We recently proposed to use $128 million in CARES Act funds to secure more COVID-19 testing kits, isolation sites/services, emergency medical transportation, mobile medical units, vaccinations, contact tracing/case managers/data support/callers/epidemiology services, vehicles/equipment for food deliveries for elders, and much more. We have to continue to wear masks, stay home, wash hands, social distance, and avoid large crowds to prevent another spike in cases. Please remain diligent and keep fighting this virus together,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

The Department of Health and the Health Command Operations Center is also preparing for the upcoming winter flu season. They have also created a vaccination group to develop plans securing and distributing a vaccine for COVID-19 once one is proven to be safe and made available.

The Nez-Lizer Administration is also working with businesses to setup food donation drop-off sites at grocery stores to allow Navajo Nation residents to contribute non-perishable food items, which will be made available to Navajo people and others living in the Phoenix area as a way to give back to our relatives and friends of the Navajo Nation who graciously donated essential items to the Navajo Nation.

