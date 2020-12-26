Currents

Navajo Nation Surpasses 22,000 Covid-19 Cases Over Christmas Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff December 26, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Christmas day and Saturday combined, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 307 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths. 150 new cases were reported on Friday and 157 new cases were reported on Saturday.

The Navajo Department of Health did not report new numbers on Friday due to the Christmas holiday. The total number of deaths is now 767 as of Saturday. Reports indicate that 11,362 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 197,161 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 22,155.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,159

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,288

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,322

Gallup Service Unit: 3,618

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,146

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,793

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,397

Winslow Service Unit: 1,405

* 27 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Saturday, the state of Arizona reported 6,106 new cases, Utah reported 3,489, and New Mexico reported 609. The Navajo Department of Health issued Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-032, which goes into effect on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 through Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 with the following provisions:

Extends the Stay-At-Home Lockdown which requires all residents to remain at home 24-hours, seven days a week, with the exceptions of essential workers that must report to work, emergency situations, to obtain essential food, medication, and supplies, tend to livestock, outdoor exercising within the immediate vicinity of your home, wood gathering and hauling with a permit.

Re-implements full 57-hour weekend lockdowns for two additional weekends that include: 8:00 P.M. MST through 5:00 A.M. MST on Jan. 1, 2021 through Jan. 4, 2021, and for the same hours on Jan. 8, 2021 through Jan. 11, 2021.

Essential businesses including gas stations, grocery stores, laundromats, restaurants and food establishments that provide drive-thru and curbside services, and hay vendors can operate from 7:00 a.m. (MST) to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday only.

Refrain from gathering with individuals from outside your immediate household and requiring all residents to wear a mask in public, avoid public gatherings, maintain social (physical) distancing, remain in your vehicle for curb-side and drive-through services.

“During the holidays we have many blessings to be thankful for, but we have to celebrate safely this year. As we approach the new year, please continue to avoid having guests in your home from other households to avoid the risks of COVID-19. Be safe and pray for a good and prosperous new year for all of us. With the extension of the stay-at-home lockdown and 57-hour weekend lockdowns, we are trying to bring down the numbers of new cases and deaths associated with the coronavirus. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, avoid crowds and gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands with soap and warm water often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Thursday, President Nez and Vice President Lizer also issued Executive Order No. 012-20, extending the limitation of Navajo Nation government services through Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, due to rise in COVID-19 cases on the Navajo Nation.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1609128260975000&usg=AFQjCNHwoqKZEumpfUy5tXXnw38TOwPmcA">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

# # #

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff