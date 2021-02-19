Navajo Nation Sets Goal to Have 120,000 Covid-19 Vaccinations by the End of February

Details By Native News Online Staff February 19, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Friday reset its Covid-19 vaccination February goal to have 120,000 vaccinations administered by the end of the month. This reset comes on the heels of the old goal of 100,000 being surpassed on Thursday, on the 18th day of the month.

“This week, our health care workers surpassed our goal of administering at least 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines by the end of February. Now that we’ve accomplished that goal, we are setting a new goal of 120,000 doses by the end of the month. With the great work being done by our health care workers and the high confidence level among our Navajo people, I’m confident we will exceed that goal soon,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 48 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 11 more deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,138 as of Friday. Reports indicate that 15,947 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 241,743 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,464, including 30 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,434

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,842

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,461

Gallup Service Unit: 4,655

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,621

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,986

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,570

Winslow Service Unit: 1,877

* 18 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Friday, the state of Arizona reported 1,918 new cases, Utah reported 857, and New Mexico reported 318 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

“We all have to continue taking all precautions to prevent another large surge in new cases of Covid-19, so please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask or two in public, avoid gatherings and crowds, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez said.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff