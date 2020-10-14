Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 9 Cases of Covid-19, as Health Experts Recommend More Weekend Lockdowns

Details By Native News Online Staff October 14, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 9 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths.

The total number of deaths remains 571 as previously reported on Monday. Reports indicate that 7,352 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 113,141 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,737.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,471

Crownpoint Service Unit: 948

Defiance Service Unit: 1,109

Gallup Service Unit: 1,705

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,353

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,637

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,009

Winslow Service Unit: 497

Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Department of Health will issue another Public Health Emergency Order to implement three additional 56-hour weekend lockdowns with the first beginning on Friday, Oct. 16 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Oct. 19 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT). The daily curfew will also be extended from 9:00 p.m. (MDT) to 5:00 a.m. (MDT) during weekdays.

On Tuesday, the state of New Mexico reported 355 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 683 new cases, and Utah reported 987.

"Today’s number of new cases is low, but that doesn’t mean that we should let up or that the spread of the virus has stopped. It means that we need to be strong and continue fighting this modern-day monster in order to protect our elders, children, first responders, those with underlying conditions, and many others. Please do not host or attend family gatherings for your safety and the safety of others. The information gathered by the contact tracers clearly indicates that recent cluster cases are directly related to in-person family gatherings. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and avoid large crowds," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Wednesday, Oct. 14, the Nez-Lizer Administration will collaborate with World Central Kitchen and the CORE Foundation to distribute food and care packages at Smith Lake Chapter at 1:00 p.m., Mariano Lake Chapter at 2:30 p.m., Pinedale Chapter at 4:00 p.m., and Church Rock Chapter at 5:30 p.m. (MDT).

“Our daily number of new cases is low today, but we have to keep in mind that the overall numbers for the states of New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona are still high. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. We cannot thank our first responders and public health experts enough for everything they are doing on a daily basis fight COVID-19 and to keep us safe. Please pray for them and the many others impacted by this virus,” said Vice President Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajonsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff