Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 40 New Covid-19 Cases; 56-Hour Lockdown Set for This Weekend

Details By Native News Online Staff October 14, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 40 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 571 as previously reported on Monday. Reports indicate that 7,358 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 113,985 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 10,780.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,475

Crownpoint Service Unit: 957

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,112

Gallup Service Unit: 1,709

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,355

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,651

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,012

Winslow Service Unit: 498

* Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 56-hour weekend lockdown beginning on Friday, Oct. 16 at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) until Monday, Oct. 19 at 5:00 a.m. (MDT). The daily curfew on weekdays begins at 9:00 p.m. (MDT) to 5:00 a.m. (MDT).

On Wednesday, the state of New Mexico reported 577 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 902 new cases, and Utah reported 1,144.

"Today, the state of New Mexico reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, and the states of Arizona and Utah reported massive increases compared to yesterday’s numbers. The safest place for our Navajo people to be is at home on the Navajo Nation. We continue to have cluster cases caused by family gatherings and travel off the Nation. Our public health experts are working hard to save lives and to keep our people healthy and safe, so we need to do our part to help. Stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Wednesday, the Nez-Lizer Administration collaborated with World Central Kitchen and the CORE Foundation to distribute food and care packages to 783 families in the communities of Smith Lake, Mariano Lake, Pinedale, and Church Rock in New Mexico.

On Thursday, Oct. 15 at 6:00 p.m. (MDT), President Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide updates on COVID-19.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1602817939390000&usg=AFQjCNHZd3y_XrDzugDVm8UtOhpqTy1xkA">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff