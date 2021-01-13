Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 169 New Covid Cases and Five More Covid-related Deaths

Details By Native News Online Staff January 13, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz.— On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 169 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 879 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 13,092 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 218,791 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 25,746.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,755

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,597

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,660

Gallup Service Unit: 4,104

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,413

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,532

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,998

Winslow Service Unit: 1,636

* 51 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 5,629 new cases, Utah reported 2,899, and New Mexico reported 1,151 new cases. Health care facilities on the Navajo Nation continue to hold drive-thru vaccinations this week for individuals who are 65 years and older. Community Health Representatives are also visiting the homes of elders to administer the vaccines while taking proper precautions.

“It’s great to see many of our elders receiving the Covid-19 vaccines, but we have to keep our guard up as the number of new cases remains very high in regions near and around the Navajo Nation and across the country. I am very thankful to all of our health care workers who continue to work under very stressful and demanding conditions to help our people. We will overcome the pandemic, but it takes all of us to accomplish it. Our numbers of new daily cases seem to be flattening, but we have to remain diligent and see how the data looks in the coming days. Please stay home as much as possible, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid gatherings, and wash your hands often,” said President Nez.

On Thursday, Jan. 14 at 10:00 a.m. (MST) the Nez-Lizer Administration is scheduled to host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more information and updates related to COVID-19. The online town hall will be recorded and aired later on local radio stations.

Covid-19 testing schedules are available online at the Navajo Health Command Operations Center website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Testing. For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff