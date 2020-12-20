Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 157 Covid-19 Cases on Sunday; Surpasses 21,000 Cases

Details By Native News Online Staff December 20, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 157 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death. The total number of deaths is now 746 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 11,039 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 191,564 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 21,019 including 52 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 4,012

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,223

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 2,206

Gallup Service Unit: 3,486

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,023

Shiprock Service Unit: 3,519

Tuba City Service Unit: 2,217

Winslow Service Unit: 1,311

* 22 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 5,366 new cases, Utah reported 1,994, and New Mexico reported 1,077 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend lockdown remains in effect until Monday, Dec. 21 at 5:00 a.m. (MST). All businesses will be closed during the weekend lockdown and all residents are required to remain home with the exception of essential workers and cases of emergencies.

“The numbers of new cases of COVID-19 are still very high for the states of Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. We are once again urging everyone to celebrate the upcoming Christmas holiday safely with only those individuals that live under the same roof as you. We saw a spike in new COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving, so we want to avoid that happening again. Please be safe, stay home, avoid gatherings, wear a mask, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Navajo Area IHS has completed the distribution of the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines for COVID-19, which were administered to frontline health care workers and those living in long term assisted living facilities. The Utah Navajo Health System stated that they expect to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. UNHS opted to work with the state of Utah for distribution of vaccines.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide additional updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1608610011077000&usg=AFQjCNH3Kw1SQ72Y7YTEDhaqg5_EoZJ4mw">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff