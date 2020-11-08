Currents

Navajo Nation Reports 124 New Covid-19 Cases; 2 More Deaths on Sunday

Details By Native News Online Staff November 08, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Sunday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 124 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 593 as of Sunday. Reports indicate that 7,641 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 131,873 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 12,571.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,774

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,345

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,279

Gallup Service Unit: 1,951

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,448

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,877

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,258

Winslow Service Unit: 630

* Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation’s 56-hour weekend curfew is in effect until 5:00 a.m. (MST) on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in 29 communities on the Navajo Nation. The increase in the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 in certain communities is largely due to travel off the Navajo Nation and family gatherings.

On Sunday, the state of New Mexico reported 1,214 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,880 new cases, and Utah reported a record-high of 2,386.

“The numbers are not looking good for us here on the Navajo Nation and across the country. Considering the hardships and adversities that our ancestors endured and overcame, it shouldn’t be difficult to stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, and to avoid family gatherings and large crowds. We have to be stronger, we have to be more disciplined, and we have to be more optimistic. Our frontline warriors are fighting for us every day, so let’s fight them as well. We brought our number of COVID-19 cases down to zero before, and we can do it again,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Nez-Lizer Administration will hold an online town hall on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 10:00 a.m. (MST) on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to provide more COVID-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1604975122350000&usg=AFQjCNFHMqcAj23Sqz7s7iUvfIUI8qy8Jg">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

