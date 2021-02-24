Navajo Nation Reports 10th Straight Day with Less Than 50 Covid-19 Cases Reported on Daily Basis

Details By Native News Online Staff February 24, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — “Today is the tenth consecutive day that the Navajo Nation has had less than 50 new Covid-19 cases reported on a daily basis. That’s a very good indication, but we have to keep our guard up and not become complacent in our daily activities, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 25 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths. The total number of deaths remains 1,152 as previously reported on Tuesday. Reports indicate that 16,021 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 243,319 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 29,602, including one delayed reported case.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,449

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,850

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,506

Gallup Service Unit: 4,680

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,629

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,999

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,587

Winslow Service Unit: 1,883

* 19 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

“Now is not the time to travel to border towns or cities off the Navajo Nation. We still have variants spreading in areas of the country including in Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado. Let’s keep supporting one another and encouraging one another to take all precautions including staying home as much as possible, wear a mask or two, avoid crowds and in-person gatherings, practice social distancing, and wash your hands often,” Nez said.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 1,310 new cases, Utah reported 812, and New Mexico reported 448 new cases. The Navajo Nation’s daily curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (MST) seven days a week.

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer Covid-19 vaccines during drive-thru events or by appointment. If you would like to receive the vaccine, please contact your health care provider for more information for your Service Unit.

On Thursday, Feb. 25 at 10:00 a.m. (MST), the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page and YouTube channel to provide more Covid-19 updates.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff